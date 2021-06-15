Smartphone shipments in China slump 30.8% yoy in May – CAICT

Article content

SHANGHAI — Shipments of smartphones within China tumbled 30.8% year-on-year to 22.6 million handsets in May, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday.

The figures suggest that the handset industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels but nevertheless mark an end to a surge earlier this year.

Shipment numbers are down from 26.97 million in April 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Yilei Sun; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)