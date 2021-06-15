Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

Article content

LONDON/HONG KONG — World stocks hit yet another record high on Tuesday, with European stocks poised for their longest winning streak since 2019 as investors bet likely “transitory” inflation pressures will stay the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hand from signaling a shift in policy settings.

A majority of investors surveyed by BofA said inflation was transitory, a marked change from March, when worries about more sustained price rises had sent U.S. 10-year Treasury yields surging to nearly 1.8%. With the yield now pinned below 1.5%, BofA expects the Fed to signal a dial back in stimulus by September.

Abating worries about inflation helped U.S. and European shares scale new highs, with the pan-regional STOXX 600 rising 0.4%, its eighth straight day of gains. U.S. stock futures were up 0.1%.

“Several factors that have pushed up inflation are likely to fade in the coming months,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth.

“We don’t expect inflation to prompt a premature tightening of monetary policy or to derail the equity rally,” Haefele added.

The two-day Fed meeting starts on Tuesday, with a final statement published after the meeting closes on Wednesday.

Traders around the world are looking for any hints about whether and when the Fed plans to taper its bond buying program as the U.S. economy bounces back from the pandemic fallout.