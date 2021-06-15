Shane West And Mandy Moore Crush On A Walk To Remember

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“That sounds incredibly corny.”

A Walk to Remember is a classic movie. Admit it — you’ve watched it, you loved it, you cried to it. We all have.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Shane West recently reflected on the film’s legacy in an interview with Vulture, and he revealed a little tidbit that just might surprise fans.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“I think we both had a little bit of a crush,” he admitted. “But then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways. That sounds incredibly corny but is true and rare.”


Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

West went along to say that everyone who worked on the film “had chemistry offscreen, in the sense of bonding and in friendship, including [Mandy], which is the funniest thing because all the other characters had been bullying her.”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“Everyone liked each other. It was the opposite of the movie. Everyone got along and had a great time.”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Of course, not everything was so easygoing. West recalled some difficulties he encountered during the iconic scene in which his character Landon gives Moore’s Jamie a temporary butterfly tattoo.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“I couldn’t get that tattoo right,” he admitted. “I was screwing it up constantly. There should be outtakes…where I peel it off and it’s like a third of a butterfly, or half a butterfly, or it didn’t work at all.”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“Then she starts laughing and then it’s all worthless,” he continued. “So I think the combination of us joking around made the ultimate reveal more of a success.”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Read the whole interview here.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR