Shane West And Mandy Moore Crush On A Walk To Remember

A Walk to Remember is a classic movie. Admit it — you’ve watched it, you loved it, you cried to it. We all have.
Shane West recently reflected on the film’s legacy in an interview with Vulture, and he revealed a little tidbit that just might surprise fans.
“I think we both had a little bit of a crush,” he admitted. “But then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways. That sounds incredibly corny but is true and rare.”
West went along to say that everyone who worked on the film “had chemistry offscreen, in the sense of bonding and in friendship, including [Mandy], which is the funniest thing because all the other characters had been bullying her.”
“Everyone liked each other. It was the opposite of the movie. Everyone got along and had a great time.”
Of course, not everything was so easygoing. West recalled some difficulties he encountered during the iconic scene in which his character Landon gives Moore’s Jamie a temporary butterfly tattoo.
“I couldn’t get that tattoo right,” he admitted. “I was screwing it up constantly. There should be outtakes…where I peel it off and it’s like a third of a butterfly, or half a butterfly, or it didn’t work at all.”
“Then she starts laughing and then it’s all worthless,” he continued. “So I think the combination of us joking around made the ultimate reveal more of a success.”
