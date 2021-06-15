Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.75% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.75%.

The best performers of the session on the were Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:), which rose 9.97% or 2.90 points to trade at 32.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:) added 6.00% or 1.80 points to end at 31.80 and Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) was up 5.88% or 2.30 points to 41.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were National Gypsum Company (SE:), which fell 3.22% or 1.65 points to trade at 49.55 at the close. Theeb Rent a Car Company SJSC (SE:) declined 3.13% or 2.00 points to end at 62.00 and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (SE:) was down 2.72% or 2.00 points to 71.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 113 to 72 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.97% or 2.90 to 32.00. Shares in Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.00% or 1.80 to 31.80. Shares in Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.88% or 2.30 to 41.40.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.26% or 0.89 to $71.77 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.11% or 0.81 to hit $73.67 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.13% or 2.35 to trade at $1863.55 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.11% to 4.5488, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 90.477.

