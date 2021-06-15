Sales of U.S. vacation homes rose twice as fast as other homes last year -study

Article content

The U.S. housing market bounced back quickly last year after the pandemic gave some workers the flexibility to work from anywhere – and demand for vacation homes was especially hot, according to a report released on Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors.

Sales of existing homes in counties with a higher share of vacation homes rose by 24% on average in 2020, more than double the 11% increase in counties that don’t have a high concentration of vacation homes.

Home prices also appreciated more quickly in vacation home counties, gaining an average 14% last year, compared with the average 10% annual increase in non-vacation-home counties. Buyers in vacation areas were also more likely to make all-cash offers.

Vacation-home counties were defined as those where at least 20% of the properties are for seasonal or recreational use. As of 2019, about 10% of the 3,143 counties in the United States were vacation-home counties, according to the association https://www.nar.realtor/newsroom/vacation-home-sales-skyrocket-as-a-result-of-pandemic.

The hottest vacation markets were concentrated in 16 states, including North Carolina, New York, Vermont and Massachusetts. The No. 1 county, based on sales growth, price and days on the market, was Lee County in Florida, which includes cities such as Fort Myers and Cape Coral.