Russian central bank ‘short-sighted’ regarding crypto, lawmaker says By Cointelegraph

Russian central bank ‘short-sighted’ regarding crypto, lawmaker says
A Russian State Duma member has blasted the central bank’s tough stance on the cryptocurrency industry for ignoring the growing demand for crypto in the country.
Fedot Tumusov, a member of the “A Just Russia” party representing the Siberian region of Yakutsk, has criticized the Bank of Russia’s approach to regulating the crypto industry following a Tuesday plenary meeting of the State Duma.
