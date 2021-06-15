Risk of Fed surprise keeps dollar well bid

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near

multi-week highs on Tuesday, drawing support from traders wary

of a surprise from the U.S. Federal Reserve which is set to

begin a two-day policy meeting.

Markets expect no immediate changes to monetary policy, but

with positioning heavily loaded against the dollar, investors

are leery of any shift in tone that could spark a rally.

The euro perched at $1.2120, just above a

one-month low of $1.2093 it hit last week. The yen hit

a seven-session low of 110.15 per dollar. The U.S. dollar index

held near the top of its recent range at 90.512.

“The Fed is confronted with a balancing act of walking a

tight-rope between transition and tantrums,” said Vishnu

Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho in Singapore.

“(A) solid U.S. economic recovery flanked by inflation at a

13-year high demands some kind of acknowledgement, if not

response,” he said. “The euro, Aussie, Yen and Singapore dollar

(levels) all point to cognisance about upside dollar risks.”

The Australian dollar has traded sideways this

year, despite rapid rises in commodity prices, as markets have

focused on U.S. data and the Fed to drive the U.S. dollar.

The Aussie slipped marginally to $0.7705 on Tuesday after