Risk of Fed surprise keeps dollar well bid

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near

multi-week highs on Tuesday, drawing support from traders wary

of a surprise from the U.S. Federal Reserve which is set to

begin a two-day policy meeting.

Markets expect no immediate changes to monetary policy, but

with positioning heavily loaded against the dollar, investors

are leery of any shift in tone that could spark a rally.

The euro perched at $1.2120, just above a

one-month low of $1.2093 it hit last week. The yen hit

a seven-session low of 110.15 per dollar. The U.S. dollar index

held near the top of its recent range at 90.512.

“The Fed is confronted with a balancing act of walking a

tight-rope between transition and tantrums,” said Vishnu

Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho in Singapore.

“(A) solid U.S. economic recovery flanked by inflation at a

13-year high demands some kind of acknowledgement, if not

response,” he said. “The euro, Aussie, Yen and Singapore dollar

(levels) all point to cognisance about upside dollar risks.”

The Australian dollar has traded sideways this

year, despite rapid rises in commodity prices, as markets have

focused on U.S. data and the Fed to drive the U.S. dollar.

The Aussie slipped marginally to $0.7705 on Tuesday after

minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s last meeting showed

the bank was prepared to keep buying bonds even though the

economy has recovered its pre-pandemic output.

The kiwi dollar and sterling were also

settled in narrow ranges as market volatility gauges

tick down to their lowest levels since the pandemic

began roiling markets in February and March 2020.

Ahead of the Fed’s statement and news conference on

Wednesday, markets will eye U.S. retail sales and a

manufacturing survey later on Tuesday – though mostly as a means

of understanding the economic pressure on policymakers.

So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have

stressed that rising inflationary pressures are transitory and

ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time to

come, although recent economic data has raised concerns that

price pressure could force an earlier stimulus withdrawal.

“While Powell will tread carefully, I expect that the Fed is

warming to a more open discussion about tapering, to be formally

announced in the September meeting,” Chris Weston, head of

research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, said in a note to

clients.

“Any view that cements a formal announcement in September

should be modestly USD bullish, but the risks are symmetrical as

Powell will be keen to not hurt financial conditions,” he said.

Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll expect a tapering

announcement in the next quarter.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was able to steady

above $40,000 on Tuesday and is approaching its 200-day moving

average – finding support from the promise of fresh investment

from major backer MicroStrategy and from Elon Musk.

Tesla boss Musk on Sunday flagged that the carmaker

could resume transactions using the token if miners can use

cleaner energy to process them.

Ether also got a small lift in sympathy with its

bigger rival, and broke above its 20-day moving average to

$2,593.40.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 418 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2124 $1.2121 +0.03% -0.77% +1.2126 +1.2114

Dollar/Yen 110.0650 110.0650 +0.00% +6.56% +110.1450 +110.0600

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8994 0.8995 +0.02% +1.70% +0.9001 +0.8994

Sterling/Dollar 1.4111 1.4105 +0.05% +3.29% +1.4117 +1.4100

Dollar/Canadian 1.2138 1.2149 -0.09% -4.68% +1.2150 +1.2137

Aussie/Dollar 0.7711 0.7712 -0.01% +0.24% +0.7716 +0.7696

NZ 0.7153 0.7144 +0.15% -0.36% +0.7157 +0.7132

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in

Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR