Ridiculed no longer? US Space Force will launch NFT line By Cointelegraph

Ridiculed no longer? US Space Force will launch NFT line
The United States Space Force, a branch of the armed forces created under the previous administration of Donald Trump, is releasing a series of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs.
In an announcement on Monday, the U.S. Space Force (USSF) said it had partnered with community-oriented nonfungible token platform Ethernity Chain to release digital versions of patches and coins designed for the launch of its fifth vehicle in the GPS Block III. The NFTs will feature the satellite’s launch vehicle, space suits and other iconic imagery. The one being launched is named after Neil Armstrong, a space pioneer and the first person on the moon.
