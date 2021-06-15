Remittance firms hesitant to support BTC despite legal tender law in El Salvador By Cointelegraph

Remittance firms hesitant to support BTC despite legal tender law in El Salvador
Despite El Salvador’s recently passed law mandating as legal tender, local remittance firms are reportedly hesitant to adopt Bitcoin (BTC).
Speaking to Reuters, Autonomous Research fintech analyst Kenneth Suchoski argued that remittance firms are unlikely to launch support for Bitcoin and other crypto assets until prompted to do so by customer demand, likely creating a stalemate for the local payments industry.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.