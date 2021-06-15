Rachel McAdams Turned Down The Devil Wears Prada



20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection



“Meryl was eager to make the movie, and she said, ‘Let me meet with her.’ Brokeback Mountain was about to come out. Annie had a wonderful, small role in that. And Meryl watched that scene from the movie; she met with her and called up Tom Rothman at Fox and said, ‘Yeah, this girl’s great, and I think we’ll work well together,'” David shared.