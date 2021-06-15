PUBG Creator Krafton Seeks up to $5 Billion in Korea IPO

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Krafton Inc., the company behind the hit mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, filed to raise as much as 5.6 trillion won ($5 billion) in a South Korean initial public offering that is set to be the country’s largest ever.

The gaming company will sell more than 10 million shares at 458,000 won to 557,000 won apiece, Pangyo-based Krafton said in a filing Wednesday. At the top of the range, it would have a market capitalization of 28 trillion won, based on the number of common shares.

Krafton is poised to smash records for the biggest debut among South Korean companies, previously held by Coupang Inc., which raised $4.6 billion in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in March. The largest listing on domestic exchanges had been Samsung Life Insurance Co.’s $4.3 billion share sale in 2010. Riding a boom in retail trading, Asia’s fourth largest economy is on track for a record year of floats, with more deals from the likes of LG Energy Solution and Kakao’s affiliates likely to come in the second half.

Founded by Chang Byung-gyu in 2007, Krafton — formerly known as Bluehole Inc. — released the battle royale game PUBG in 2017. One of the best-selling games in the world, PUBG accounts for the vast majority of the company’s sales and profits. Krafton had revenue of 1.67 trillion won and operating income of 774 billion won last year, according to a regulatory filing.