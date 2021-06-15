Pony.ai Becomes First Company to Test Driverless Vehicles on Public Roads in Both the U.S. and China

The successful kick-off is authorized by the previously announced driverless permit received from the California Department of Motor Vehicles for a fleet of six driverless vehicles, facilitating the total operational coverage over 100 square kilometers. Countless stealth technology iterations and numerous driverless readiness evaluations executed by a top-notch team have reinforced this significant milestone. As U.S. cities reopen in phases, Pony.ai looks forward to resuming its Robotaxi service to the public in Irvine, CA this summer, and plans to roll out the fully driverless service to the public in 2022.

FREMONT, Calif. — Silicon Valley-based Pony.ai, a leading autonomous driving company, today announced that it has begun regular and daily fully driverless testing on public roads in Fremont and Milpitas, CA. Along with the recent launch of fully driverless testing in Guangzhou, China, the company has become the first to get fully driverless automated vehicles on public roads in three cities across the world’s two most dynamic mobility markets.

“Going completely driverless is key to achieving full autonomy and an indispensable catalyst to realizing our ambitious vision,” said James Peng, CEO and Founder of Pony.ai. “As we continue to grow and scale, we extended our community responsibility from contactless delivery services throughout the pandemic in California last year to fight against the new COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou.”

Pony.ai has joined forces with the City of Fremont for over a year to combat COVID-19, including meal kit delivery service to vulnerable communities. Additionally, the company partnered with Yamibuy in Southern California to bring an autonomous and contactless last-mile delivery service to Irvine residents.

“In Guangzhou, a fleet of 14 driverless vehicles transports medical equipment, life supplies, and frontline medical workers to local communities day and night. Pony.ai always holds social responsibility in our hearts and puts community at the center of everything we do,” Peng added.

Pony.ai, Inc. (“Pony.ai”) is pursuing an ambitious vision for autonomous mobility. We aim to bring safe, sustainable, and accessible mobility to the entire world. We believe that autonomous technology can make our roads exponentially safer for travelers. Founded in late 2016, Pony.ai has been a pioneer in autonomous mobility technologies and services across the U.S. and China, spearheading public-facing Robotaxi pilots in both markets. The company is currently valued at $5.3B and some of its major investors include Toyota, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Sequoia Capital China, and IDG Capital. Pony.ai has formed partnerships with leading OEMs including Toyota, Hyundai, GAC Group, FAW Group, etc.

