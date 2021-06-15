Polkadot price soars 37% after Coinbase Pro DOT listing, first parachain auction By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Polkadot price soars 37% after Coinbase Pro DOT listing, first parachain auction

Polkadot (DOT) witnessed massive upside moves in the previous daily sessions as traders assessed the cryptocurrency’s entry into the United States-based digital assets trading platform, Coinbase Pro, and the upcoming auctioning of parachain slots atop Polkadot network’s testbed version, Kusama, this Tuesday.

The exchange rate reached $26.44 during the Monday session, following a roughly 37% upside move that started in the previous daily session. Nevertheless, entering the Asia-Pacific and Europea trading hours on Tuesday, the pair corrected lower by more than 4.5%, hitting an intraday low of $24.25.

Polkadot pulls back after testing technical resistance near $26.668. Source: TradingView