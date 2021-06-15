Philippine peso dips most since February as virus curbs extended

Article content

The Philippine peso fell the most in

almost four months on Tuesday after partial coronavirus curbs

were prolonged and quarantine measures tightened in some parts

of the country until end-June to control infections.

Most other emerging Asian currencies traded flat to slightly

lower as the U.S. dollar held steady and Treasury yields

recovered from three-month lows ahead of a much anticipated

Federal Reserve meeting.

Among regional stocks, Singapore’s benchmark index

climbed 0.8%. The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Monday

released a survey which forecast the country’s 2021 gross

domestic product to expand more than expected.

In the Philippines, the peso fell 0.4% to a more than

two-week low and was set for its worst day since Feb. 25 after

President Rodrigo Duterte extended restrictions on Monday.

“Despite seeing the vaccination in full swing, cases have

plateaued at a relatively high daily count of 6,000,

complicating the full reopening of the economy,” said Nicholas

Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING.

“Mobility curbs, partial and full, imposed for the entirety

of Q2 point to a lower than predicted GDP report,” he said,

adding that some traders were also defensive ahead of the U.S.