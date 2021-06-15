Philippine peso dips most since February as virus curbs extended

The Philippine peso fell the most in

almost four months on Tuesday after partial coronavirus curbs

were prolonged and quarantine measures tightened in some parts

of the country until end-June to control infections.

Most other emerging Asian currencies traded flat to slightly

lower as the U.S. dollar held steady and Treasury yields

recovered from three-month lows ahead of a much anticipated

Federal Reserve meeting.

Among regional stocks, Singapore’s benchmark index

climbed 0.8%. The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Monday

released a survey which forecast the country’s 2021 gross

domestic product to expand more than expected.

In the Philippines, the peso fell 0.4% to a more than

two-week low and was set for its worst day since Feb. 25 after

President Rodrigo Duterte extended restrictions on Monday.

“Despite seeing the vaccination in full swing, cases have

plateaued at a relatively high daily count of 6,000,

complicating the full reopening of the economy,” said Nicholas

Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING.

“Mobility curbs, partial and full, imposed for the entirety

of Q2 point to a lower than predicted GDP report,” he said,

adding that some traders were also defensive ahead of the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s meeting.

The U.S. central bank could shed more light on its next

policy steps, including when it will begin tapering its bond

buying program and tighten ultra-easy monetary settings.

Stocks in Manila recouped earlier losses and added as

much as 0.9%, however, partly helped by consumer stocks which

Mapa said benefited from increased dining capacity allowed in

some parts of the Philippines.

The Indonesian rupiah lost 0.3% as it continued to

hand back some recent gains before a Bank Indonesia (BI) meeting

on Thursday.

There was little effect on markets from a jump in

Indonesia’s May exports and imports, or from a BI statement that

it was watching for possible policy tightening in the U.S.

through to 2022.

Separately, data showed foreigners were net buyers of Asian

bonds in May, helped by a drop in U.S. bond yields and a

recovery in the region’s economic activity, though the risk of

spiking infections kept buying at a four-month low.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up

6.4 basis points at 6.423%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Singapore

Exchange up 1.8%, Thai Beverage up 1.5% and

Mapletree Commercial Trust up 1.4%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0551 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.00 -6.20 1.05 7.38

China -0.09 +1.95 -0.75 2.58

India +0.04 -0.24 0.49 13.64

Indonesia -0.32 -1.44 -0.11 1.58

Malaysia -0.01 -2.27 -0.02 -2.77

Philippines -0.47 +0.08 0.86 -2.28

S.Korea -0.10 -2.83 0.13 13.32

Singapore +0.00 -0.40 0.53 11.46

Taiwan -0.05 +3.03 0.88 17.87

Thailand +0.03 -3.70 -0.18 12.47

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore and Uttaresh.V)

