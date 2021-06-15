Peru’s Castillo leads election with 50.1% of votes after all ballots tallied By Reuters

© Reuters. Peru’s presidential candidate Pedro Castillo arrives to hold a news conference in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
LIMA (Reuters) – Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo held a narrow lead with 50.125% of the vote ahead of conservative rival Keiko Fujimori on 49.875% with all ballots finally counted after the knife-edge June 6 run-off election.
The ballot, which has exposed sharp divides in the Andean nation, still faces potential legal challenges from Fujimori, who has made allegations of fraud with little proof and has tried to get some votes annulled.
