Pension provider partners with Coinbase to offer 5% exposure to crypto By Cointelegraph

Pension provider partners with Coinbase to offer 5% exposure to crypto
United States-based retirement plan provider, ForUsAll, is joining forces with Coinbase to allow clients to invest up to 5% of their portfolio assets in cryptocurrencies.
The pension provider, which primarily serves small-to-medium-sized businesses, is working to offer exposure to more than 50 cryptocurrencies in a product called Alt 401(k).
