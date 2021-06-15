Pension provider partners with Coinbase to offer 5% exposure to crypto By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
United States-based retirement plan provider, ForUsAll, is joining forces with Coinbase to allow clients to invest up to 5% of their portfolio assets in cryptocurrencies.

The pension provider, which primarily serves small-to-medium-sized businesses, is working to offer exposure to more than 50 cryptocurrencies in a product called Alt 401(k).