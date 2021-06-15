PARSIQ Raises $3M in Venture Round With Solana and Others By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • PARSIQ raises $3 million in a strategic venture round.
  • Solana Foundation is one among many leading venture investors.
  • Evan Cheng also contributes as an individual investor.

PARSIQ, the blockchain monitoring and workflow automation platform has just raised $3 million in a strategic venture round. The capital is funding a Series A round and the funds came from leading venture investors from the cryptocurrency industry.

Solana Foundation was one of the first brands that backed the funding round. It was joined by Mindworks VC, Axia8 Ventures, CoinUnited, Elevate Ventures, Krypital Group, Transfero Swiss,

