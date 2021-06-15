Pandora Finance’s $2.4M raise helps spearhead open finance protocol By Cointelegraph

Pandora Finance’s $2.4M raise helps spearhead open finance protocol
Vohra believes the gap between these two domains represents one of the biggest adoption challenges for decentralized technologies. “We are uniquely positioned to solve the biggest problem,” he said, adding:
Pandora’s business model revolves around the tokenization of illiquid assets, which would allow them to be traded and owned in a secure, decentralized manner. This is accomplished through a middleware solution based around nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. Instead of competing with other NFT marketplaces for liquidity, Pandora’s vision is to help them grow by providing them with more liquidity.
