Orion Plans to Launch Orion Pool Allowing Access to CEX and Swap Pools By CoinQuora



Orion Plans to Launch Orion Pool Allowing Access to CEX and Swap Pools



Orion Pool, Orion's AMM solution will live on June 22, 2021.

Aggregating decentralized access to both centralized exchanges and swap pools.

Orion Pool will launch with 4 ORN pools: ORN/ETH, ORN/USDT, ORN/BUSD, and ORN/BNB.

Orion Pool, Orion’s AMM solution will live on June 22, 2021. Moreover, with the launch of Orion Pool, Orion Terminal becomes the only trading firm that enables decentralized access to both centralized exchanges and swap pools. More so, it offers traders a single portal for trading, staking, and governance voting.

Orion Protocol will route all swap orders to the source of liquidity with the best price, offering the most gainable price for traders. Added to this, traders will gain substantial arbitrage chances across centralized and decentralized liquidity sources.

In addition, the Orion Pool will be completely integrated into the Terminal, enabling traders to gain from a single UI for trading, staking, adding or removing…

