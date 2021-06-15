Ore Billionaire Sets Sights on Reviving Congo’s Hydro Vision

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest is looking to help revive a long-delayed multi-billion dollar hydroelectric project in Africa as part of his strategy to move into green energy.

His Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. has held talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo for exclusive rights to develop the Grand Inga suite of projects, the Perth-based company said in a statement Tuesday, although no formal binding agreement had been yet concluded.

Forrest has set his sights on turning Fortescue, the world’s no. 4 iron ore shipper, into a major clean energy producer over the next decade and has been scouring the globe in search of investment opportunities. The company has said it will set aside as much as 10% of annual profit to invest in green initiatives.

The discussions with Fortescue may mark a further change in direction from the Congo government. Chinese and Spanish groups were appointed by former President Joseph Kabila in 2018 as co-developers of a project that’s eventually intended to harness as much as 40,000 megawatts of power from the Congo River.

However, Kabila’s successor Felix Tshisekedi, who came to power in 2019, has not approved their proposal and has said he would prefer a smaller-scale project. Spanish building firm ACS pulled out of the hydropower project last year.