Oracle Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Oracle (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Oracle announced earnings per share of $1.54 on revenue of $11.23B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $11.02B.

Oracle shares are up 26% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.96% from its 52 week high of $85.03 set on June 8. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 13.11% from the start of the year.

Oracle shares lost 1.49% in after-hours trade following the report.

Oracle follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Oracle’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on May 26, who reported EPS of $3.66 on revenue of $5.66B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.29 on revenue of $5.4B.

Cisco had beat expectations on May 19 with third quarter EPS of $0.83 on revenue of $12.8B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8219 on revenue of $12.57B.

