Olga Merediz Gives “In The Heights” Its Heart

Olga gave her all to the film, but as for what she hopes other people get from it, she said:

I hope that they see themselves represented in a positive light. I hope they get to sing and dance, and feel joyful after this horrible year that we’ve had. I hope that they have an understanding and start conversations about racism, about the dreamers, and immigration. I hope they see that Latinos — that these are universal themes in this movie — and that we’re just like everyone else. We’re hardworking, we’re joyful, we’re passionate. And that we’re — you know — this is a celebration of our culture, but we are just as American as everyone else. And I hope they really just enjoy the magic that is In The Heights.