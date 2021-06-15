No taper trauma in sight

Article content

June 15 – A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni.

Pre-Fed price action would suggest markets aren’t anticipating any big trauma from policy normalization at the world’s leading central bank. And that’s helping keep the bulls in play.

Equities in Europe look set to nudge up and stay around yesterday’s fresh historic peaks as the recovery-induced trade displays its full potential, and Wall Street too is poised for a positive start after yet another record close.

Volatility gauges on both sides of the Atlantic have dipped to new pre-pandemic lows and bond yields across developed counties are moving around the mid point of the last three months’ trading range, illustrating the fairly relaxed mood.

The two-day Federal Reserve meeting kicks off today and although it is not expected to announce any plan to pare its bond purchases it may offer hints the discussion has began, amid some concerns about growing inflationary pressures.

JP Morgan said the upcoming tapering process was unlikely to hurt its bullish view on equities for the second half of 2021. It expects the Fed to start tapering early next year.

Back to today’s agenda, investors will keep an eye on a number of ECB speakers but that comes after abundant reassurances – the latest from president Lagarde yesterday – that it’s too early to even talk about withdrawing support.