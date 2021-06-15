Next-gen DeFi token launchpad Lemonade announces DePo IDO public sale By DailyCoin



Next-gen DeFi token launchpad Lemonade announces DePo IDO public sale



Singapore, Singapore, 15th June, 2021,

After the successful STAK token sale, Lemonade to hold it’s first IDO launch, DePo on June 17, 2021

Lemonade, a DeFi token launchpad governed by the Jigstack DAO, is excited to announce the IDO of DePo. The DePo whitelist process starts June 17, 2021, whereas the public sale final date will be disclosed in the coming days.

DePo streamlines the crypto experience for users. It aims to be the first multi-market aggregator in the decentralized finance ecosystem.

DePo offers a unified interface where users can easily connect to all crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, decentralized protocols, ERC20 wallets, and staking platforms.

Considering there are more than 600 crypto exchanges and 10,000 cryptocurrencies, it has become a time-consuming endeavor to switch between different exchanges and currencies manually.

A unified interface will not only save users time but also make it easier for non-crypto people to join the crypto ecosystem.

Users who own Jigstack’s STAK tokens will be able to participate in DePo’s IDO through a three tiered system. The more STAK a user holds, the more access he has to participate in the IDO.

On Lemonade, the STAK token holders get access to unique opportunities such as the DePo IDO. They can buy newly issued tokens before their public listing on larger exchanges.

Since the STAK IDO, Jigstack has further refined the Lemonade launchpad and added new functionalities including the ANTI-bot.

The ANTI-bot blacklisting schema attaches directly to the campaign. It gives the token issuer a buffer time between the sale and claim period to block out the bots, suspicious users, and correct any accidental blacklists. The collected ETH will be sent to the IDO owner, but the bot will not be able to claim the tokens.

ABOUT LEMONADE

Lemonade is a DeFi token launchpad that allows token issuers to raise funds without having to deal with complex setups or involve exploitative intermediaries. It offers permissionless, hands-free automation, and a customizable sales structure to ensure a seamless user experience.

Lemonade is governed by the Jigstack DAO. Jigstack is an Ethereum-based DAO that governs a portfolio of high-quality products. STAK is Jigstack’s governance token, which can be used to manage Lemonade and other Jigstack protocols.

Find out more about Lemonade:

Website: https://lemonadefi.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lemonade_defi

Telegram: https://t.me/Lemonade_DeFi

Medium: https://medium.com/@Lemonade_DeFi

Contacts

Filippo Balsano

filippo.b@jigstack.org

