Most Asian currencies slip, Philippine peso falls most

The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 110.080 110.07 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.327 1.3269 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 27.636 27.652 +0.06
Korean won 1117.700 1117 -0.06
Baht 31.170 31.13 -0.13
Peso 48.130 48.06 -0.15
Rupiah 14230.000 14220 -0.07
Rupee 73.313 73.3125 0.00
Ringgit 4.118 4.115 -0.07
Yuan 6.404 6.407 +0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 110.080 103.24 -6.21
Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.48
Taiwan dlr 27.636 28.483 +3.06
Korean won 1117.700 1086.20 -2.82
Baht 31.170 29.96 -3.88
Peso 48.130 48.01 -0.25
Rupiah 14230.000 14040 -1.34
Rupee 73.313 73.07 -0.34
Ringgit 4.118 4.0400 -1.89
Yuan 6.404 6.5283 +1.94
