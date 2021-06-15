MicroStrategy Launches At The Market Stocks to Buy More BTC By CoinQuora

© Reuters MicroStrategy Launches At The Market Stocks to Buy More BTC
- MicroStrategy filed to sell At Market Stocks with the SEC
- The firm intends to use some of the funds to buy more
- Also, MicroStrategy just completed a $500M bond offering to buy Bitcoin
MicroStrategy just filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer Class A stocks through an Open Market Sale Agreement. Notably, the agreement will enable the firm to buy more Bitcoin (BTC).
MicroStrategy Launches “At the Market” Securities Offering for Flexibility to Sell Up to $1 billion of its Class A Common Stock Over Time $MSTRhttps://t.co/qouK8pFmBF
— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.