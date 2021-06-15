Miami real estate firm accepts crypto deposits for condos after conference By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Miami-based E11EVEN Hotel and Residences is claiming to be the first real estate company to allow deposits for property purchases in the form of cryptocurrency.

Speaking to Fox Business, company and condominium project co-founder, Marc Roberts, stated the enthusiasm for crypto has been “really astounding”.