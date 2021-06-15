MedX Announces Issuance of Shares as Compensation for Consulting Services

Article content

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — MedX Health Corp. (“MedX” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MDX) announces that, further to Acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange, it has issued 360,000 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.20 per share, representing a total consideration of $72,000, as compensation for consulting services rendered. The shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption contained in NI 45-106 s. 2.24; subject to the criteria contained in NI 45-102 s. 2.6(3) being met, the shares are not subject to any restrictive hold period.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy® technology. SIAscopy® is also imbedded in SIAMETRICS®, a well-regarded research system used to assess treatment effectiveness of a variety of skin conditions, including burns. The Company’s SIAscope® and other devices are manufactured in its ISO 13485 certified facility. The SIAscope® is a hand-held device that uses patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with the Company’s software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA, TGA and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Turkey and Brazil. DermSecure® meets all privacy, security and relevant regulatory requirements in Canada, the US, Brazil, and the EU. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. www.medxhealth.com