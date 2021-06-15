Lordstown has ‘binding orders’ for first two years of truck production

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign welcomes visitors to the General Motors Lordstown Complex, assembly plant in Warren, Ohio, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed
DETROIT (Reuters) – Lordstown Motors Corp has orders for the first two years of production of its electric pickup truck and those are “firm” and “binding,” the startup’s president said on Tuesday.
“Currently we have enough orders for production for ’21 and ’22,” President Rich Schmidt said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit. “Those are firm orders we have for those two years. They are basically binding orders that are committed here in the last two weeks, reconfirmed orders.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.