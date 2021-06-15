Lordstown has ‘binding orders’ for first two years of production -president

Article content

DETROIT — Lordstown Motors Corp has “firm” and “binding” orders for the first two years of production of its electric pickup truck, the startup’s president said on Tuesday, sending shares up 11.4% a week after saying it had no binding orders for the vehicle.

“Currently, we have enough orders for production for ’21 and ’22,” President Rich Schmidt said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit. “Those are firm orders we have for those two years.”

“I don’t know the exact facts of the legal aspect of that, but they are basically binding orders that are committed here in the last two weeks, reconfirmed orders,” he added, when asked if they were binding orders. “They’re pretty solid, and I think that’s on the light side or conservative side.”

In March, Lordstown’s shares slumped after investment research firm Hindenburg Research disclosed it had taken a short position on the stock, saying the company had misled consumers and investors about its pre-orders for the Endurance truck that Lordstown initially said were worth $1.4 billion.

The Ohio company subsequently said the orders were not binding and on June 8, when it warned it was running out of cash, disclosed in a regulatory filing it had no binding orders or commitments from customers.