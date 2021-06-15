Kourtney Kardashian Got Called Out By Khloé On KUWTK

Kendall Jenner isn’t the only Keeping Up With The Kardashians star who withheld personal details on the series. Kourtney Kardashian was accused of doing the same by her younger sister Khlóe in a new teaser for the upcoming reunion special.
In the latest clips for the Andy Cohen-hosted special, which airs this Thursday, Khloé didn’t cut Kourtney any slack for this. “Kim and I have had this conversation really openly…is that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal too,” Khloé says.
“If other people are going through things and are choosing not to share, that’s when it’s unfair.”
Khloé acknowledged that Kourtney and Scott’s break-up obviously influenced her sister’s willingness to talk openly about dating in this week’s reunion preview, but still felt “frustrated” because the decision affected everyone. “I think Kourt learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott…it made her not want to share future dating relationships,” Khloé continues.
“So, we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing [during later seasons of KUWTK].”
The reunion clip cuts off before Kourtney has an opportunity to respond, but it seems safe to assume this conversation isn’t done yet. See you Thursday!
