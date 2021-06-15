Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West’s Eighth Birthday

“You bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!”
Kardashian revealed she’s making a special present for North when she gets older. The Skims founder talked all about it in a heartwarming message she shared on Instagram in honor of North’s eighth birthday.
“My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today!” she wrote. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!”
“You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life!” Kardashian continued. “I’ve never met anyone like you!”
The mom of four shared a bunch of cute pics of her and North over the years on her Instagram story, and she also posted some behind-the-scenes pics of them on their Jackie O photo shoot.
Plus, Kris Jenner also got in on the celebration and gave North a sweet shoutout for her birthday.
“Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!!” Jenner said in another post. “You are truly such a ray of sunshine, and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart.”
“You are so funny, talented, smart, and so creative!!” she added. “You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow, and I am so proud of you each and every day. I love you so, so much!!!!”
North is so loved by her family! I’m sure she’ll love to see those amazing books that Kardashian is making for her.
