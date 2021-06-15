Jonah Hill Trolled Everyone Over His Age In Thirst Trap

He looks 37 years old.
And yet, some people seem to be a little bit confused about that fact.
In a recent Instagram pic, Jonah — looking dapper in a button-down top, dress pants, and loafers — folds his hands to his waist and smiles directly to camera. You know, the way a dad might.
He wrote in the caption, “50 and thriving,” clearly poking fun at his middle-aged look.
Except, uh, some fans thought he was being literal.
“*Instantly Googles Jonah Hill’s age just to check* 😅” wrote one user.
“Played a high school student in Superbad at 37! 🔥🔥🔥” wrote another.
Clearly, the joke was lost on them, which somehow makes it even funnier. Just me?
Anyway, Jonah, not one to miss out on the fun, had a perfect reaction.
He shared a screenshot of a Metro headline, “Jonah Hill says he’s ’50 and thriving’ – and fans are confused about his real age in dapper photo” with the caption, “Important news! 😂”
You gotta love the guy for having some fun with it, right?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!