Jessica Biel Talked About Giving Birth During Pandemic

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have never played by the Hollywood rules. They rarely bring their kids into the public eye, and they’ve always maintained a sense of privacy when it comes to the inner workings of their relationship.
So when news dropped in July of 2020 that Jessica had given birth to a whole baby, the internet kind of had no chill.
In a new interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Jessica revealed that her “secret COVID baby” wasn’t actually even supposed to be a secret.
“It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” the actor revealed of giving birth to her second son, Phineas.
She also got very candid about her fear that Justin might not be by her side for the birth due to COVID-19 hospital restrictions.
She shared, “The hospital restrictions had just changed, and there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”
Now that the scary part is over, Jessica admits she’s enjoying being a family of four, but it does come with its struggles.
“Someone said to me, ‘Two is like having a thousand.’ And that’s exactly what it feels like. The balance of everything is very different and super hard,” she shared.
“But I agree. I mean, it’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”
As a fan of them both, I enjoy these little glimpses into life in the Timberlake and Biel household. Hopefully we get a glimpse of baby Phineas soon!
