Jared Kushner set to publish ‘definitive’ book on Trump presidency By Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump and a senior adviser in his administration, has reached a deal to write a book billed by his publisher as the “definitive” recounting of Trump’s presidency.

The book will be released early next year, according to publisher Broadside Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers specializing in conservative authors.

Broadside did not make financial terms of the agreement public.

“Jared Kushner was the most consequential adviser throughout President Trump’s presidency, and as a senior adviser, he played a central role in the administration’s most significant accomplishments – including the Abraham Accords, Criminal Justice Reform, Operation Warp Speed, and USMCA,” Broadside said in announcing the deal.

“His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration and the truth about what happened behind closed doors,” the publisher said.

Kushner, 40, is married to the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

