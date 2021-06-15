Japanese shares track Nasdaq higher, drug makers shine

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by technology and growth-oriented stocks following a strong finish on the Nasdaq overnight, while drug makers extended their gains.

The Nikkei jumped 0.96% to 29,441.30, posting its biggest gain since late May, while the broader Topix rose 0.8% to 1,975.48, closing at its highest since early April.

Hopes of global trade recovery and economic reopenings at home underpinned market sentiment, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting due to start later in the day.

“Today’s strong market finish is simply a reaction to the gains in the Nasdaq overnight,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

“Investors have regained confidence in the market as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts have been smooth and accelerated.”

Drug makers were the top gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 sectors with a rise of 1.65%. Eisai jumped 6.59%, making it the biggest gainer on the Nikkei.

Eisai shares have been volatile since the company’s Alzheimer’s drug, developed in partnership with Biogen Inc , got a nod from U.S. regulators last week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is facing mounting criticism over the drug approval.