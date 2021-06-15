Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.96% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.96%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.96% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 6.59% or 705.0 points to trade at 11405.0 at the close. Meanwhile, NEC Corp. (T:) added 5.11% or 270.0 points to end at 5550.0 and Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 3.75% or 200.0 points to 5540.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kajima Corp. (T:), which fell 3.25% or 48.0 points to trade at 1427.0 at the close. J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.70% or 31.0 points to end at 1116.0 and IHI Corp. (T:) was down 2.45% or 69.0 points to 2751.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1946 to 1516 and 280 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.59% or 705.0 to 11405.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.29 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.31% or 0.22 to $71.10 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.32% or 0.23 to hit $73.09 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.16% or 3.05 to trade at $1868.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.04% to 110.02, while EUR/JPY rose 0.15% to 133.56.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 90.362.