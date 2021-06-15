Is Inflation Still a Risk to the Stock Market? By StockNews



My discussions have previously mentioned the risk inflation poses for investors. But what if investors no longer consider it a risk? Over the past week, this has become a pleasant surprise. Another month of data has pointed to inflation, but investors didn’t seem to care this time. So, what does that mean for the S&P 500 (SPY) and our portfolio? I will cover that below. But first, let’s recap the past week in the markets. Read on below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).

Stocks traded near record territory on Tuesday, before pulling back before the close. Investors were digesting economic releases and awaiting Thursday’s key inflation update.

The market edged lower on Wednesday, with investors exhibiting caution ahead of Thursday’s inflation report. Treasuries strengthened as the yield on the ten-year note fell four basis points to 1.49%, near a one-month low.

