InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.

InPlay President & CEO Doug Bartole sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michel Heim for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:

Returning to higher pre-COVID production and reserve levels

Recent successful drills; discussion of their production results

Improvements on drilling and operational costs

Effects of ESG pressures; reducing emissions

InPlay’s debt and cash flow strategy; any other M&A activity on the horizon?

Oil prices are high; will they stay there?

The interview was recorded on June 8, 2021 and is available now on Channelchek.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

