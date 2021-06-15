India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.36% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.36% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.42%.

The best performers of the session on the were Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:), which rose 3.13% or 92.30 points to trade at 3042.20 at the close. Meanwhile, AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) added 1.99% or 14.65 points to end at 750.90 and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) was up 1.60% or 10.15 points to 645.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.57% or 69.05 points to trade at 4319.00 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 1.38% or 2.20 points to end at 157.15 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was down 1.06% or 126.15 points to 11800.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.18% to 3041.85, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.97% to settle at 750.75 and ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.57% to close at 645.05.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.11% to 11799.05 in late trade, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.82% to settle at 5414.90 and Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.68% to 1723.50 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1011 to 685 and 39 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1852 rose and 1226 declined, while 131 ended unchanged.

Shares in Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.13% or 92.30 to 3042.20. Shares in Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.18% or 93.75 to 3041.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.75% to 14.6050.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.02% or 0.45 to $1866.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.85% or 0.60 to hit $71.48 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.86% or 0.63 to trade at $73.49 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.21% to 73.333, while EUR/INR rose 0.26% to 88.9055.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 90.493.

