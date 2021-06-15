IKEA found guilty, fined $1.2 million in French employee spy case By Reuters

© Reuters. The company’s logo is seen outside an IKEA Group store in Pace near Rennes, France, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
PARIS (Reuters) – A French court on Tuesday ordered IKEA to pay a 1 million euros ($1.21 million) fine as the world’s biggest furniture retailer was found guilty of spying on some of its employees in France.
The French branch of the Swedish company was accused of snooping on its workers over several years, and breaching their privacy by reviewing records of their bank accounts and sometimes using fake employees to write up reports on staff.
($1 = 0.8238 euros)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.