If I Could Buy Only 2 Stocks This Month, I Would Buy These By StockNews

After a year of near suspended animation, the global economy is recovering at a decent clip this year. However, market volatility and concerns over rising inflation in the United States have been spooking investors who are now unsure in which stocks they should invest in this environment. While these are legitimate concerns, we wouldn’t hesitate to bet on ArcelorMittal (NYSE:) and Canon (CAJ) right now considering their favorable positioning from many investment points of view. Let’s look closer at these names.After a miserable 2020, this year has certainly proved to be a ray of hope for the global economy. Normalcy is gradually returning with aggressive rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines. However, amid rising fears of inflation and uncertainty surrounding its potential to prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy, the odds of investment success from betting on stocks have been reduced slightly.

However, even in the face of the potential impact of economic and geopolitical issues on the stock markets in the near term, we wouldn’t hesitate to bet on ArcelorMittal (MT) and Canon Inc. (CAJ) because they appear to have opportunities ahead to deliver healthy returns.

These two companies’ business growth has driven solid momentum in their stock prices. Furthermore, they possess rock-solid financials and fundamentals, while trading at relatively lower valuations. Also, analyst sentiment is favorable for these stocks.

