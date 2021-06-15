Hugh Grant Is Relieved Not To Play The Charming Lead Man

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“I gave that my best shot.”

Hugh Grant doesn’t want to be the charming leading man anymore.


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The actor may have made a name for himself with starring roles in flicks like Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Bridget Jones’ Diary, but he’s happy his career has taken a different direction.

“I almost do enjoy acting now. It’s been such a relief to not have to be [the] charming leading man. I gave that my best shot,” Grant joked on The Late Late Show With James Corden.


Boris Streubel / Getty Images for Laureus

He added, “Some of those films I did like that are lovely and I love them for being popular. I’m grateful for them, grateful again, note.”


Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

And while he’s thankful for his success, Grant says it’s been a “lovely relief” to be allowed to be “twisted, ugly, weird, misshapen.”

Over the past few years, Grant has taken on projects like A Very English Scandal and The Undoing, which has been getting some major awards show buzz.

As for his thoughts about the show’s critical acclaim, Hugh had a pretty funny response.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Lacoste

“I think the correct answer here is, ‘Oh, not me. I’m just honored to be doing a project and to work with such wonderful people.’ That’s the correct answer,” he joked, adding, “Of course, yeah, I mean you love it.”

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR