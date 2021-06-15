How Tina Fey’s Daughter Was Cast In Girls5Eva

Almost every member of Tina Fey‘s immediate family had a hand in bringing Girls5eva to life.


The writer and comedian known for her work on shows like 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live — to name just a couple of credits — served as one of the popular musical series’ executive producers, while her husband, Jeff Richmond, composed much of its original soundtrack.

Fey and Richmond’s youngest daughter, Penelope Richmond, appeared in several episodes of the show as well — and during an interview on Today, Fey explained how her daughter ended up landing the role.

“There was a part for a 9-year-old, and I was like, ‘If we don’t let her audition for this, she’s going to kill us,'” Tina recalled.


“She auditioned, she put herself on tape, and then [Girls5eva creator Meredith Scardino] was like, ‘Should we give her the part?’ And I was like, ‘No…I can’t let, you know, the boss’s kid get the first job they ever audition for,'” she continued.


Penelope’s addition to Girls5eva, which stars Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Sara Bareilles, turned out to be a serendipitous casting switch. Tina told the Today hosts that her daughter “did a great job” and “brought all [her] manners” to set, too.


Peacock announced its decision to renew Girls5eva for a second season this week. So who knows — maybe we’ll be seeing more of Penelope when the series returns for round two!

