H&M’s March-May sales surge as pandemic restrictions ease By Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sales at Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, jumped in the three months through May as effects of the pandemic eased.
It said on Monday net sales grew 62% in the period, its fiscal second quarter, from a year earlier, or 75% measured in local currencies, to 46.5 billion crowns ($5.59 billion).
Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast net sales growth of 66%.
“As more people are vaccinated a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and the H&M group’s strong
recovery continues,” H&M said in a statement.
“Online sales have continued to develop very well, even as the stores have opened. This shows that customers appreciate the collections and being able to shop via their preferred channel.”
H&M said sales in June 1-13 were up 35% in local currencies.
($1 = 8.3244 Swedish crowns)
