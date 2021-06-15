Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, NY judge rules By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court ahead of the fifth day of jury deliberations for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California from New York to face rape and sexual assault charges, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday.
Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case rejected arguments by Weinstein’s lawyer that the paperwork to move Weinstein was not in order, and that Weinstein should stay in New York to get appropriate medical care.
