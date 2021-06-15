Goldman Sachs To Offer Ether Futures and Options Trading By CoinQuora



Goldman Sachs To Offer Ether Futures and Options Trading



Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) revealed its plan to expand its crypto trading desk.

The firm will soon offer futures and options trading in Ether (ETH).

Goldman Sachs plans to offer the trading of Exchange-Traded Notes (ETN).

On Monday, Goldman Sachs revealed its plan to expand its crypto trading desk and offer futures and options trading in Ether (ETH) soon. The investment bank thinks that despite the material price correction, crypto continues to gather interest in its space.

Goldman Sachs’ Head of Digital Assets Mathew McDermott further shared on Bloomberg,

We’ve actually seen a lot of interest from clients who are eager to trade as they find these levels as a slightly more palatable entry point. We see it as a cleansing exercise to reduce some of the leverage and the excess in the system, especially from a retail perspective.

Last month, the bank introduced its trading team.

