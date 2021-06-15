Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.36% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.36%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.36% to hit a new all time high, while the index fell 0.12%, and the index lost 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which rose 1.95% or 2.66 points to trade at 138.74 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.78% or 3.70 points to end at 211.70 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was up 1.20% or 1.650 points to 139.430 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.87% or 4.31 points to trade at 226.00 at the close. Delivery Hero AG (DE:) declined 1.48% or 1.65 points to end at 109.50 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.75% or 0.258 points to 33.992.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 2.49% to 137.700, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 1.70% to settle at 49.55 and Hannover Rueck SE (DE:) which gained 1.54% to close at 144.80.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 7.44% to 9.386 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 3.61% to settle at 10.319 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.30% to 64.430 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 2.49% to 137.700, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 1.70% to settle at 49.55 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which gained 0.86% to close at 25.800.

The worst performers were S&T AG (DE:) which was down 2.74% to 20.56 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.30% to settle at 64.430 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 2.27% to 42.980 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 398 to 280 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.70% or 0.83 to 49.55. Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.70% or 0.83 to 49.55.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.52% to 18.31.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.46% or 8.60 to $1857.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.27% or 0.90 to hit $71.78 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.15% or 0.84 to trade at $73.70 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.2121, while EUR/GBP rose 0.28% to 0.8610.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 90.537.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR