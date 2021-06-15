Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.36% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.36%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.36% to hit a new all time high, while the index fell 0.12%, and the index lost 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which rose 1.95% or 2.66 points to trade at 138.74 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.78% or 3.70 points to end at 211.70 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was up 1.20% or 1.650 points to 139.430 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.87% or 4.31 points to trade at 226.00 at the close. Delivery Hero AG (DE:) declined 1.48% or 1.65 points to end at 109.50 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.75% or 0.258 points to 33.992.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 2.49% to 137.700, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 1.70% to settle at 49.55 and Hannover Rueck SE (DE:) which gained 1.54% to close at 144.80.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 7.44% to 9.386 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 3.61% to settle at 10.319 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.30% to 64.430 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 2.49% to 137.700, Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was up 1.70% to settle at 49.55 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which gained 0.86% to close at 25.800.

The worst performers were S&T AG (DE:) which was down 2.74% to 20.56 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.30% to settle at 64.430 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 2.27% to 42.980 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 398 to 280 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.70% or 0.83 to 49.55. Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.70% or 0.83 to 49.55.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.52% to 18.31.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.46% or 8.60 to $1857.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.27% or 0.90 to hit $71.78 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.15% or 0.84 to trade at $73.70 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.2121, while EUR/GBP rose 0.28% to 0.8610.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 90.537.