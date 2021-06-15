Germany births jump 10% in March to highest in 23 years

Article content

BERLIN — Germany continued to buck the global trend for falling birth rates during the coronavirus pandemic, reporting a 10% jump in March to the highest figure since 1998, the Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Germany had already reported a 6% rise in births in February. The number of births in March came in at 65,903, about 5,900 more than a year ago and the first time the 65,000 figure was exceeded since 1998, the Statistics Office said.

The increase comes nine months after the first wave of the coronavirus started to ebb in Germany in May last year and the first lockdown measures were eased.

The Statistics Office said birth rates had stabilized in countries like Spain, France or Belgium that were harder hit by the first wave of the coronavirus, while they had also jumped in March in other European countries, particularly in the east.

Many countries have seen their birth rates fall during the COVID-19 crisis, prompting national soul searching: Chinese births fell 18% last year to their lowest since 1961 and the U.S. birth rate declined 4% to its weakest since 1979.

In Germany, births in 2020 were down just 0.6% and were steady in January, which suggests the first coronavirus lockdown had a minimal impact on fertility decisions.