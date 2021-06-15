France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.35% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.35% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index gained 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Air Liquide SA (PA:), which rose 2.61% or 3.68 points to trade at 144.54 at the close. Meanwhile, Schneider Electric SE (PA:) added 1.98% or 2.58 points to end at 132.68 and Orange SA (PA:) was up 1.63% or 0.16 points to 10.11 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 4.74% or 1.27 points to trade at 25.65 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 1.67% or 0.61 points to end at 36.22 and Atos SE (PA:) was down 1.51% or 0.82 points to 53.60.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Virbac SA (PA:) which rose 5.82% to 282.00, Air Liquide SA (PA:) which was up 2.61% to settle at 144.54 and Rexel (PA:) which gained 2.15% to close at 18.07.

The worst performers were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 4.88% to 4.78 in late trade, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which lost 4.74% to settle at 25.65 and CGG SA (PA:) which was down 3.65% to 0.956 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 340 to 251 and 79 ended unchanged.

Shares in Air Liquide SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.61% or 3.68 to 144.54. Shares in Air Liquide SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.61% or 3.68 to 144.54. Shares in Rexel (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.15% or 0.38 to 18.07.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.48% or 8.95 to $1856.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.14% or 0.81 to hit $71.69 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.00% or 0.73 to trade at $73.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.2120, while EUR/GBP rose 0.30% to 0.8612.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 90.552.

